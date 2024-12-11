Pamala J. Tinker

Pamala Jane Tinker passed away on Dec. 1st, 2024 after a long and brave fight against a rare cancer. Pam is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 56 years, Robert “Bob” E. Tinker. She is also survived by her daughter, Shannon Tinker Kossakoski, her granddaughter Annabel Jane Kossakoski, her brother and sister-in-law Mike and Joanne Marston, and sister in-law and brother-in-law Nancy and Paul Baptiste, and five nieces and nephews.

Pam was born Pamala J. Marston on June 13th, 1948, to Richard and Catherine Marston in Portland, ME. She spent her younger years in Greenville, S.C., until her family eventually settled in Milford, NH, where she graduated from Milford High School. She attended the University of New Hampshire, graduating with a degree in Sociology and met her husband Bob in 1966, during Freshman Camp. Two years later they married during their junior year on a snowy day, on December 21st, 1968 in Durham, NH.

From their humble beginnings in Dover, NH, to Pennsylvania and Maryland, they settled in Merrimack, N.H. where they spent the next 35 years. Pam received her Masters in Library Sciences from Syracuse University and went on to be the Director of Library Services for Merrimack, N.H. ‘s school system, and was an adjunct professor at Plymouth State University’s graduate school of Library Media Studies. In her “spare” time, she and Bob coached Shannon’s softball teams and didn’t miss a chance to watch Shannon play basketball.

Pam loved the beach and exploring New Hampshire’s beauty. Pam and Bob loved spending time with their family during yearly summer vacation in Old Orchard Beach, ME and enjoyed watching their granddaughter Annabel performing in plays and her various sporting events. They moved to the Villages in January of 2012, with their first home in Tamarind Grove and most recently residing in Lake Deaton.

Pam was quick with a laugh, and was a sincere and loyal friend. She loved golf and was quite good, including 2 hole-in-ones. She was a talented artist and writer. She also was a member of her neighborhood book clubs, played cards, mahjong and was an officer in non-profits, living in service and touching many lives along the way.

Pam will be missed by family and friends from close and far. Please join us in celebrating her full and happy life on Dec. 19, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a service beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Dignity Memorial, 7134 Powell Road Wildwood, FL 34785.

In lieu of flowers please, in honor of Pam’s passion for school libraries and children’s literacy, please send any donations to Tampa, FL based, national literacy nonprofit: Bess the Book Bus. donations.