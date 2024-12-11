Project 2025 and privatizing veterans health care

To the Editor:

As Trump starts implementing Project 2025 in January, veterans must be aware of the efforts to privatize their health care. Veterans health care with its private clinics are very expensive.

As the Trump administration moves millions of veterans to private insurers, may I suggest United Healthcare? Their Healthgroup CEO was paid $25 million and the Healthcare CEO who was recently murdered in New York City, made $10 million. How was this justified and paid for? United Healthcare denied over 32 percent of claims by its customers.

That could be you.

For those of you who voted for Trump, may United Healthcare be your future. Sometimes government does something right. The Veterans Health program is ranked higher than any private insurer. Privatization is not always in Americans’ best interest.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace