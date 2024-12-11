Sumter County comes up with idea for balancing development and farming

A pair of Sumter County ordinance amendments would permanently preserve some farmland, but allow farmers to develop residential subdivisions.

Under changes to the comprehensive plan and zoning code, farmers would be allowed to develop subdivisions of up to 100 homes if they agree to give up development rights for an equivalent amount of land.

Commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to transmit the comprehensive plan amendment for state review and approved the zoning code amendment.

“It’s a trade-off,” said County Administrator Bradley Arnold. “This is an opportunity to permanently preserve the rural character.”

He said farmers have been strapped trying to pay “death taxes” when they transfer property to their descendants. Converting some land to subdivisions could provide revenue and ensure that the rest of the farm remains in the family.

But Commissioner Jeffrey Bogue said the changes would boost development in rural areas.

“Throughout the entire county, we could have subdivisions,” he said. “We have to draw a line and I don’t know where that line is.”

Bogue said maybe farmers should be required to preserve 75 percent of their land for the right to develop a subdivision.

A farmer would be allowed to develop a subdivision of 100 one-acre lots without municipal water and sewer services by permanently giving up development rights on other land, including land that cannot be developed such as wetlands and forests.

“I think it’s a good trade-off,” said Commissioner Andrew Bilardello.

The amendments were drafted with the assistance of a consultant, Inspire Placemaking Collective of Orlando, which conducted public hearings and surveys.

Bogue said he also objected to restrictions on the number of farm animals permitted by lot size in the amendments. He said rural homeowners with small lots could be allowed to have chickens.

Commissioners will discuss the lot-size requirements at a Jan. 21 workshop.