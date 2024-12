To the Editor:

If the PWAC is responsible for the cost of repairing the facilities at Lake Sumter Landing, let’s get estimates to replace it as it was. Allow interested parties, who want improvements, a period of 60-90 days to raise the funds to make the upgrades. If they haven’t been able to raise the funding, proceed to return the facility to its original condition. If The Villages wants the upgrades for marketing, they might want to chip in.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp