We need an appeals process for recreation decisions

To the Editor:

I was told that Recreation Director John Rohan has decided that ALL poker games will be shut down 12/31/2024. His last threat was to shut Laurel Manor poker games down – all due to one person complaining. Last year, one person complained (a person with an evidentially anger management issue) and so he randomly shut the poker game down for a 90 day period for ALL players, effectively punishing everyone. Poker games at all the other rec centers were not affected.

I am of the opinion that instead of just complaining, a remedy should be offered.

Villagers that are members of any club should band together to develop an appeals policy/board so that ANY issues that arise in connection with ANY CLUB can be dealt with in a fair and impartial manner. Any persons who are asked to leave/kicked out of a club/game will be able to appeal to a panel, witnesses called and then a decision rendered. Each of these cases are very different and each needs to be addressed as such. The “appeals panel” should have equal representation from Villagers from various types of clubs. Remember, poker is first…but may not be the last club Mr. Rohan decides to shut down. His arbitrary way of handling issues at social clubs has got to be stopped.

Jill Andrews

Village of Belvedere