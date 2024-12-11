60.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
type here...

Woman flees to recreation center to report attack by 77-year-old Villager

By Staff Report
Comments
Screenshot
Thomas Paul Lewis

A woman fled to a recreation center in The Villages to report an alleged attack by a 77-year-old man.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 2 p.m. Sunday to the Odell Recreation Center. The woman said she had been at the nearby home she shares with Thomas Paul Lewis when he “threw several punches” at her while she was sitting in a chair in the living room, according to an arrest report. Their dog was upset by the attack and bit the woman on the left hand.

The woman, whose relationship to Lewis was not disclosed in the arrest report, fled to the recreation center because she was in fear for her safety.

Lewis was arrested on a charge of domestic assault. The Minnesota native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages should help pay for waterfront improvements if they want it for marketing value

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that The Villages should help pay for waterfront improvements if they want it for marketing value.

We need an appeals process for recreation decisions

A Village of Belvedere resident is calling for an appeals process with regard to the Recreation Department’s decision on things like poker.

Project 2025 and privatizing veterans health care

A Village of Virginia Trace reader warns of the dangers of privatizing health care for veterans.

Ed McGinty is back with a message for MAGA followers

Ed McGinty has a message for MAGA followers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

My pet peeve about executive golf courses

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses his pet peeve about executive golf courses.

Photos