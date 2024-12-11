Woman flees to recreation center to report attack by 77-year-old Villager

A woman fled to a recreation center in The Villages to report an alleged attack by a 77-year-old man.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 2 p.m. Sunday to the Odell Recreation Center. The woman said she had been at the nearby home she shares with Thomas Paul Lewis when he “threw several punches” at her while she was sitting in a chair in the living room, according to an arrest report. Their dog was upset by the attack and bit the woman on the left hand.

The woman, whose relationship to Lewis was not disclosed in the arrest report, fled to the recreation center because she was in fear for her safety.

Lewis was arrested on a charge of domestic assault. The Minnesota native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.