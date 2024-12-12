55.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 12, 2024
type here...

Americans ready for end to disastrous Bidenomics

By Rick Scott
Comments
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

Bidenomics has been a complete failure for the American people these past four years. Record inflation has forced families to cut back spending, seniors to come out of retirement and small businesses to shut down. Biden-Harris price hikes have plagued Americans’ wallets and savings accounts, and that has all played a role in The American Dream being erased during the failed Bien administration.

Under Biden, the hopes for a brighter future dwindled, but with President Trump back in office, and Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), there is renewed hope for a government that works for the American people instead of sticking them with the cost of reckless spending and massive bureaucracy.

That’s why I am a founding member of the Senate DOGE Caucus and continue to fight like hell every day to bring down prices and end all the reckless spending coming out of Washington. The American people are more ready than ever for President Trump to get to work, bring prices down and end the inflation nightmare the Biden-Harris administration has caused.

According to this week’s Producer Price Index release, price increases over the year included:

  • Fruit: +11%
  • Vegetables: +34.3%
  • Eggs: +80.2%
  • Beef: +6.7%
  • Pork: +13.7%
  • Coffee: +12.9%

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Palmetto Executive Golf Course needs help ASAP

A Village of Fenney resident played the Palmetto Executive Golf Course with his golf group and says the course needs help ASAP.

Ed McGinty’s offer of a debate is not believable

A Village of Dunedin resident who claims to have witnessed out-of-control behavior by Ed McGinty, contends that McGinty’s offer to debate the issues is not reasonable.

Tell the snitches on the Parking Patrol to get a hobby!

A Creekside Landing resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time for members of the Parking Patrol to get a hobby.

The Villages should help pay for waterfront improvements if they want it for marketing value

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that The Villages should help pay for waterfront improvements if they want it for marketing value.

We need an appeals process for recreation decisions

A Village of Belvedere resident is calling for an appeals process with regard to the Recreation Department’s decision on things like poker.

Photos