Americans ready for end to disastrous Bidenomics

Bidenomics has been a complete failure for the American people these past four years. Record inflation has forced families to cut back spending, seniors to come out of retirement and small businesses to shut down. Biden-Harris price hikes have plagued Americans’ wallets and savings accounts, and that has all played a role in The American Dream being erased during the failed Bien administration.

Under Biden, the hopes for a brighter future dwindled, but with President Trump back in office, and Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), there is renewed hope for a government that works for the American people instead of sticking them with the cost of reckless spending and massive bureaucracy.

That’s why I am a founding member of the Senate DOGE Caucus and continue to fight like hell every day to bring down prices and end all the reckless spending coming out of Washington. The American people are more ready than ever for President Trump to get to work, bring prices down and end the inflation nightmare the Biden-Harris administration has caused.

According to this week’s Producer Price Index release, price increases over the year included:

Fruit: +11%

Vegetables: +34.3%

Eggs: +80.2%

Beef: +6.7%

Pork: +13.7%

Coffee: +12.9%

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida.