CDD 12 changes PWAC representative and welcomes back familiar face

By Meta Minton
Phil Montalvo
Phil Montalvo
Dale Martin
Dale Martin

The Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors has a new primary representative on the Project Wide Advisory Committee and has also welcomed back a familiar face.

Phil Montalvo of the Village of Linden had resigned from the CDD 12 board to run for the Wildwood Commission. He came up short in his bid to unseat incumbent Julian Green.

During Thursday’s meeting at Everglades Recreation Center, the CDD 12 board unanimously agreed to reseat Montalvo.

In addition, Supervisor Dale Martin made it known that he was interested in becoming CDD 12’s primary representative on PWAC, which oversees maintenance and amenity issues south of County Road 466. CDD 12 Chairman Joh Roudabush has previously served as the PWAC representative. The board agreed to make Martin its primary representative.

In 2023, CDD 12 made the decision to stay in PWAC. CDD 12 and Community Development District 13 are the only districts south of State Road 44 that are part of PWAC. Newer districts south of State Road 44 are joining the Eastport Maintenance Advisory Committee.

