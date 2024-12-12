Ed McGinty’s offer of a debate is not believable

To the Editor:

Prior to the 2020 election, I was at the Neighborhood Walmart gas station near Colony. Ed McGinty drove up in his golf cart and started to pump gas. (The signs on McGinty’s golf cart made it clear it was McGinty.) He noticed a Trump bumper sticker on a pickup at another pump. McGinty began to verbally assault the driver of that truck using language that I will not repeat in this forum. I actually stopped the Trump supporter from a physical altercation due to McGinty’s verbal attack. McGinty’s current offer of a debate is laughable. He seems not to have the ability to constrain himself to the point of civility. As for Trump’s felony conviction, let’s consider putting Mr. McGinty on trial for stupidity prosecuted by Kash Patel overseen by a judge who contributed to every Trump campaign in a jurisdiction that has not elected a Republican in decades. By the way, why did Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of Washington, D.C., deny Trump’s request for National Guard troops to guard the Capitol when Trump’s request was made prior to January 6? I will bet that that supporters of the sports teams McGinty mentions are elated knowing that McGinty is a fan of those same teams! McGinty, you are welcome to your opinion. You have no right to trample on mine!

Don Martin

Village of Dunedin