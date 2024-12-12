Legendary country star Randy Travis coming to The Villages

The legendary Randy Travis is coming to The Villages.

The More Life Tour starring Travis is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Tickets on sale now and can be purchased online at TheSharon.com, in person at the box office, or by calling the box office (352)753-3229.

Travis burst onto the country music stage in the 1980s with monster hits like “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “On the Other Hand.” He has sold more than 25 million records and has won seven Grammy awards. He switched to Christian music later in his career and had another career-defining hit with “Three Wooden Crosses.”

Travis suffered a stroke in 2013, but has been steadily rebuilding his musical career.

The show features the legendary country singer and singer James Dupré. The Country Music Hall of Fame member’s long-time touring band, consisting of Steve Hinson, David Johnson, Lance Dary, Bill Cook, Joe Van Dyke and Herb Shucher along with longtime tour manager Jeff Davis, will be taking the stage.

The show will consist of Dupré and the band performing all 16 of his iconic No. 1 hits. Travis will make a special appearance and VIP passes are available in most markets that include a meet and greet with the country icon. Tickets for the shows will be listed at RandyTravis.com as they go on sale.