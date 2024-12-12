55.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Palmetto Executive Golf Course needs help ASAP

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Our group played Palmetto Executive Golf Course. The greens were in bad condition. The grass was not cut on most of the greens and if so what little grass there was inconsistent. We observed two types of grasses. The grasses were long and straggly. Palmetto Executive Golf Course was closed a few years ago to correct this condition. Fairways were adequate, but the greens, the most important part of the play of golf were not. If the greens are in a bad shape the play is impossible. You can’t putt on unkept greens. This course needs help.

William Pharmer
Village of Fenney

 

