Parolee from Vermont arrested with methamphetamine

By Staff Report
A parolee from Vermont was arrested with methamphetamine after he was spotted riding a bicycle at night without proper lighting.

Michael J. Hughes, 38, of Fruitland Park, was riding a bicycle at about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the sidewalk along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Hartsock Sawmill Road when an officer noticed the bicycle did not have the required lights for nighttime riding, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Michael Hughes
Hughes was identified by his Vermont identification card and a check with dispatch revealed Hughes was wanted on a Vermont warrant charging him with violating his probation. He was in possession of .55 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

He was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail due to the Vermont warrant.

