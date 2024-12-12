Police make arrest after investigating disturbance in The Villages

A man who would not cooperate with police and was subsequently threatened with a taser was arrested at a home in The Villages.

Officers responded at about 11 a.m. Monday to a report of a “physical disturbance with a female” at 2435 Nellie Road in the Lantana Villas in the Village of De Soto, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

An officer arrived on the scene and tried to separate 34-year-old William Jason Melcic from the woman. However, the officer found that Melcic, who had been arrested in 2022 when he went off course in a golf cart, was being “uncooperative.” The officer drew out his taser and ordered Melcic to walk to his patrol car.

Instead of obeying the officer, Melcic ran into the garage and tried to re-enter the home. An officer pursued Melcic and took him into custody.

Melcic was found to be in possession of a glass pipe, which he admitted he had used to smoke methamphetamine.

Melcic was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.