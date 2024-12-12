55.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 12, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Raymond Strand
Raymond Leonard Strand Jr., 81, of Wildwood, FL, Passed Peacefully, on December 5, 2024.
He was born in Carlton, MN on June 29, 1943, to Raymond and Anna (McCuskey) Strand.

He moved to Milwaukee and married Elizabeth “Betty” Kratky on January 29, 1966, and was blessed with nearly 58 years together. Ray owned, My Place, a Tavern in Milwaukee for several years and later worked in the auto industry and exterior home remodeling industry.

In 2014, Ray and Betty retired to Florida, from New Berlin, WI, where he enjoyed the sun, his flower gardens, warm winters, golfing, country club life and watching the resident alligator in the pond across the street.

Ray is survived by, his sister, Ruth Schwendeman, Waupaca, WI, brother, Roger (Linda) Strand Appleton, WI, brother-in-law, Doug (Teri) Kratky, Fort Atkinson, WI, brother-in-law, Bernard(Miu Leung) Kratky, Vancouver, WA, sister-in-law, Diane (Don) MacDonald, Madison, WI, brother-in-law, Dave Wieland, River Falls, WI; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty (2023),his father (1994), his mother (2017), sister Rita Wieland, nephew Sammy Schwendeman. The burial will be in Sullivan, WI at a later date.

A special thank you to Debra Hardt and Ray’s sister Ruth Schwendeman for caring for Ray in his final days.

