Reginald Robert Tietjen

Reginald Robert Tietjen age 73 died unexpectedly at home on December 4, 2024. Reggie, as his friends and family called him, was born on July 15, 1951, in DeWitt, Nebraska (home of the Vice Grip Wrench). He was the second child of four children born to Dale A. R. Tjetjen and Nina Mae Reid.

Reggie’s father was a Custom Wheat Combiner who traveled along the wheat belt from Nebraska to Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, North Dakota and South Dakota. He worked from May to September yearly with his family and several hired workers, using trucks, combines and other equipment to bring in the wheat crops. At the age of 12 or so Reggie found himself operating large equipment, as well as driving trucks and tractors. It seems that outwest, checking for driver’s licenses wasn’t a priority nor speed limits.

Later his father decided to move to Florida because he liked to fish. The family moved to

Tavares, Florida when Reggie was in the third grade then on to Lady Lake where he attended Lady Lake Elementary School. In the following years the family moved to Lisbon where they kept cattle, horses and a plant nursery.

Reggie attended Leesburg High School and acquired his high school equivalency diploma and a building trades certification at Vo-Tech in Eustis. He worked locally in construction until he had the opportunity to go to work as a field superintendent for a New York construction company that remodeled stores in shopping malls. Reggie enjoyed the travel involved and seeing more of the United States. All and all, he was able to travel to over half of the states in the continental US. His favorite stores he remodeled were Cache an exclusive clothing store in California and Burberry’s in Connecticut.

After marrying Jeanette Richardson in 1986 Reggie decided to work locally with his father-inlaw. He had the opportunity to work re-grassing roadsides and large developments using the seeding and mulching process. This work led to bailing hay which was a needed material for seeding and mulching. Of course, the next step up was Hydroseeding which he brought to this area over 25 years ago. He thoroughly enjoyed driving a tractor and this type of work put him right where he wanted to be.

Reggie didn’t have any children of the two-legged variety, but he had many four-legged children. Dogs and Horses were his passion. His black labrador retriever Babe’s was a welltrained retriever from the mid-west. The dog accompanied Reggie and his father on many bird hunting trips. Babe’s even road in a airplane a few times for out of state hunts.

He also traveled to South Dakota for over 20 years to hunt pheasants with his childhood friends, the Patterson family. The friendship developed over the years when Reggie’s family made their stop in Red Field, South Dakota. Reggie was a skilled marksman and enjoyed the competition with his friends. Occasionally, money would change hands on a bet.

Reggie loved horses and riding them. He managed to acquire six horses, most of which were quarter horses and one wild mustang. Reggie enjoyed team penning on his faithful palomino Becky with his father-in-law and local friends. They won ribbons, a little money and had loads of fun. The acquisition of a big grey quarter horse introduced Reggie to the cutting horse world. Grey boy was a well-trained quarter horse and typically knew more than a novice rider when it came to cutting cows out of the herd. Grey boy gave Reggie several disgusted looks when he slid off the saddle and around the horse’s neck. Reggie learned quickly to stay in the saddle when the big gray horse moved back and forth to keep a cow from running by the horse.

Reggie’s skill working with leather and repairing old saddles was beneficial considering the number of saddles he had at the time.

Reggie is survived by his wife Jeanette of 39 years. He is also survived by two sisters: Rana

(Danny) Mayo, Rhonda (Joel) Williams and one brother Rodney Tietjen. He has several beloved nephews and nieces (Michael Williams, Mark Williams), and several great nephews and nieces. He is pre-deceased by his parents Dale A.R. Tietjen and Nina Mae Reid; nephew Justin Pospisil and niece Robin Sermons.

The service will be held at Beyers Funeral Home Lady Lake on Sunday January 12. 2025

Gathering of friends Sunday, January 12, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home Lady Lake, located at 134 N US Highway 441 in Lady Lake.

In lieu of Flowers, contributions in Reggie’s memory can be made to the

Dreamcatchers Horse Rescue 10639 Toad Road Clermont, Florida 34715.