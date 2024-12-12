55.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Webster votes for defense bill that enrages LGBTQ+ community

By Staff Report
Congressman Daniel Webster has voted for a massive defense spending bill that guarantees pay raises for the military. However, the bill has also enraged the LGBTQ+ community of Florida.

The measure passed on Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives by a 281-140 vote.

“In a time of escalating global challenges – from aggression of adversaries like China and instability in the Middle East – this bill sends a clear message: the United States stands ready to defend freedom, protect our allies, and uphold the principles that have made our country a beacon of hope and strength around the globe,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages.

It provides a 14.5 percent pay raise for junior enlisted servicemembers, and a 4.5 percent pay raise for all other servicemembers.

However, the bill also includes a ban on gender-affirming care for children of service members. 

That provision has enraged the LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus of Florida, which called it a discriminatory provision to prohibit the military’s healthcare system from providing specialized treatments to the transgender children of U.S. service members.” 

The LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus felt especially betrayed by Democrats.

“The vote for the National Defense Authorization Act, in which 81 House Democrats betrayed the LGBTQ community and the cause of equality, shows just how out of touch leadership is with the real problems facing our country,” said Kristen Browde, president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus. “Hakeem Jefferies should be embarrassed, as should Chuck Schumer. They do no good if they won’t stand on the principles of fairness and equality.”

