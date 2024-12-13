50.5 F
The Villages
Friday, December 13, 2024
Confused golf carts parked in bicycle racks at Spanish Springs

By Staff Report
There was some obvious confusion when this pair of golf carts was spotted parked in bicycle racks at Spanish Springs.

These golf carts were parked in racks designed for bicycles at Spanish Springs
These golf carts were parked in racks designed for bicycles at Spanish Springs.

Thanks to our Parking Patrol for spotting that one!

Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com

