Driver arrested on felony charge at recreation center in The Villages

A driver who lost his license after a conviction for driving under the influence was arrested after a traffic stop near Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Lawrence Donald Anderson, 59, of Belleview, was driving a red Isuzu pickup shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday traveling on County Road 466 near Southern Trace Plaza when a deputy noticed the truck did not have operable headlights or taillights, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466 and Laurel Manor Drive.

During the traffic stop, Anderson blamed the non-functioning lights on “battery issues.” He admitted he does not have a valid driver’s license. A check revealed his license has been suspended for a previous DUI conviction. He also has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

The Flint, Mich. native was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

He was arrested in 2016 in a dine-and-dash incident in The Villages.