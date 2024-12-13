Father no longer wants to see problem child prosecuted in theft of truck

A father no longer wants to see his problem child prosecuted for stealing his truck while they were living in The Villages.

Wendi Sue Alvir, 38, who had been living with her father in the Village of Chitty Chatty, has been on the lam since skipping a court date in Lake County.

She was arrested in May with a .380-caliber compact Glock 42 firearm tucked in her purse when she was found in the stolen pickup at Walmart in Leesburg. She had been free on bond when she failed to show up for a court date. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

A new wrinkle was added in the case earlier this month when her father filed a formal declination of prosecution. He said he does not wish to prosecute or testify in the case against his daughter. He indicated he has moved to Wyoming. Property records confirm he sold his home at 5006 McLaughlin Terrace in September for $387,000 after purchasing it in 2020 for $264,400.

Alvir’s lawyer has filed motion seeking a judge’s permission to end his representation of her, because she has become “dissatisfied” with his defense on her behalf. In the motion, the lawyer called it an “impossible” situation.

Alvir’s father originally said he wanted to see his daughter prosecuted for the theft of his truck. He had taken the truck to an individual who was going to install a “kill” switch. While the truck was with the installer, Alvir used a stolen key fob to snatch the truck. Sensing something like that might happen, the person who was to install the “kill” switch had put an Apple Airtag in the truck. Once the truck vanished, he and Alvir’s father used the Apple Airtag to track it to Walmart. When they saw Alvir with the truck at Walmart, they called law enforcement.