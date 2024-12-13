Homeless man arrested after setting up camp near X-Mart

A homeless man was arrested after setting up a camp near the X-Mart Adult Super Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Horace J. Hayes, 63, was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the wooded area near the X-Mart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Property owners had lodged complaints about “numerous transients creating encampments in the area.” The property owners had “requested these people be removed,” the report said.

A deputy was on patrol and spotted a tent. The deputy found Hayes inside the tent. A check revealed that Hayes had been warned on Sunday that he could not be on private property. He was told not to return.

Hayes was arrested on a charge of trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.