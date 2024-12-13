John R. Moore

67 F
The Villages
Friday, December 13, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
1944 – 2024 Lake Mary, Florida Bob Moore 80, of Lake Mary, Florida passed away November 16, 2024. Bob was born in Richmond, Virginia on March 23, 1944 to George Rieves Moore and Georgina Gordon Moore.

Bob graduated from the University of Georgia where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. He loved football and was an avid Georgia bulldog! Bob also spent many years volunteering at Florida Citrus Sports. He became president of the organization in 1992. Bob was a real estate broker in Florida and North Carolina.

He enjoyed many years in sales and sales management. He earned the “MAME” Realtor of the year Award by the Homebuilders Association of Central Florida in 1987. Surviving him is his wife Jane of 55 years Son Geoffrey, daughter Beth and grandson Grant.

Photos