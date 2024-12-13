Legal settlement reached in 2021 deed compliance case in The Villages

A financial settlement has been reached after a moldy home racked up thousands of dollars in fines in a deed compliance case in The Villages.

The deed compliance case at 2715 De La Rosa St. in the Village of Alhambra dates back to 2021 when a complaint about mold growing on the home was lodged back with Community Standards. The problem was not addressed and the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisor opted to file a lawsuit after the homeowner who owed thousands of dollars in fines for non-compliance.

Antoinette Piselli purchased the home in 2015 for $153,000. The home had fallen into foreclosure.

At Friday’s CDD 2 board meeting at Savannah Center, District Counsel Mark Brionez announced a settlement had been reached in the case. Piselli has agreed to pay $4,212 to CDD 2 in the settlement.

For years, CDD boards in The Villages had been in the habit of forgiving such fines. However, working with Brionez, many of the CDD boards began aggressively pursuing the fines, after pressure from residents unhappy with the pattern of fine forgiveness.