Official angered by Letter to the Editor complaining about garbage bag

An official is angry about a Letter to the Editor published in Villages-News.com which complained about a trash bag she claimed had been sitting out for two years in The Villages.

The Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a letter published this past week, complained about “a big green trash bag sitting on the corner of Buenos Aires Boulevard and El Camino Real for the past two years.”

Community Development District 2 Supervisor Jim Conti at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center unleashed on the letter writer’s “lack of responsibility.”

Conti said the woman who wrote the letter should have picked up the phone and contacted the Customer Service Center at The Villages District Government.

“Had she done that, she could have learned that it wasn’t on The Villages’ property,” Conti said.

Conti said he went out and looked for the bag in question and spotted it at a doctor’s office.

He said the letter writer unnecessarily inflicted a blemish on The Villages.

“People should call and check it out, before writing (a letter to the editor),” Conti said.