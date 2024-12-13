Patient trauma alerted after golf cart crash in The Villages

A patient was trauma alerted to a local hospital after a golf cart was involved in a crash Friday morning in The Villages.

The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. on Morse Boulevard at Guido Avenue near the entrance to Villa De La Vista South.

The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and details about the crash were not immediately available.

Witnesses told Villages-News.com that it appeared to be a head-on collision with a vehicle.

The patient who had been traveling in the golf cart was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The Villages Public Safety Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the crash, which snarled traffic on Morse Boulevard.