Patricia Carle

Patricia Jeane Carle, 81, of The Villages, Florida (formerly of Esko, Minnesota), died peacefully with her loving family by her side in Watercrest Memory Care from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Patricia was born in Duluth, MN on June 28, 1943, to Erling and Alena Dahl. On September 7, 1968, at the age of 25, she married the love of her life, Frank Peter Carle of Duluth. They celebrated 52 beautiful years of marriage. A hole was left in Pat’s heart when Frank passed December 31, 2020. Pat had many interests and hobbies.

She was an avid bowler as she and Frank were in many leagues together. She enjoyed fishing, especially ice fishing! One of her prized possessions was a huge walleye that she proudly displayed on her wall. Pat was well known at the Black Bear Casino where she, and her best friend Marcia, would play bingo and slots hoping to win the big jackpot! She was also an avid Vikings and Twins fan. She was not a big traveler, but she sure loved her trips to Las Vegas!

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Alena and Erling Dahl, sister Arlene Nepstad, and a grandchild Bryn Linder.

Pat is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Greg) Oakes of The Villages, FL and her grandchildren Daniel (Heather) Linder Jr., of New Era, Michigan, Nathan Linder of New Era, Michigan, and Ethan (Abby) Linder of Fargo, North Dakota. Great Grandchildren Daniel Linder III, Scarlett Linder and Baby Boy Linder.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Pat’s hometown of Esko. Interment will be in the MN State Veteran’s Cemetery, Duluth where her beloved Frank is waiting for this special reunion with his wife. A special thank you goes out to the wonderful caretakers Pat had at Watercrest Spanish Springs Memory Care facility in The Villages, Florida. And a big thank you and hug to Sandi Johnson of Esko for her special friendship, love and caregiving of Pat.