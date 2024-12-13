Supervisor says rat problem at home in The Villages didn’t get prompt attention

An official has expressed his disappointment that a rat problem didn’t get prompt attention at a home in The Villages.

The home in the Forsyth Villas near Mulberry Grove Plaza was the subject of a deed compliance hearing this past month in front of a special magistrate at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing. At the hearing, a neighbor testified that he had killed a rat that came out of the home of Daniel Sherry at 8415 SE 167th Forsyth St.

Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors Chairman Cliff Wiener, at Friday’s board meeting, said he had been to the home and saw a rat.

“I was there when a rat ran out,” Wiener said.

He said he was disappointed that Community Standards, under recently enacted and health and safety powers, didn’t act quickly when the report of rats was received.

“A rodent is a rodent. It does not matter if it’s one or 500,” Wiener said.

He added that the property has since been cleaned up.