To the Editor:

All of the recreation centers can have classes due to other flooring materials. You cannot dance on carpet or do many activities on carpet areas (i.e., art projects). Carpet is somewhat outdated as we are all aware. Who would purchase a home today if it were all carpeted? Savannah Center needs to be updated like all of the other rec centers to bring in more activities. Get other bids, keep carpet in the main areas and change out of the room to other types of flooring. Wood is probably less expensive than vinyl today and would keep the integrity of the Savannah aesthetics.

Gloria Hage

Village of Alhambra