Driver with suspended license arrested after accident investigation

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after an investigation into a minor accident on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Joseph David Uhlenhake, 43, of Ocala, was driving a blue 2018 Dodge Ram when the accident occurred at about 10 a.m. Thursday near Cracker Barrel, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation into the crash, a deputy discovered that Uhlenhake’s license has been suspended.

He has convictions for on driving while license suspended and for driving under the influence. He was also wanted on Marion County warrant for unpaid child support.

Uhlenhake was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed on a charge of careless driving in connection with the accident, which was investigated by the sheriff’s office’s civilian traffic investigator. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.