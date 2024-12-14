Multi-modal safety initiative moves forward with notable absences

The multi-modal safety initiative is moving forward in The Villages, even as some elected officials have chosen not to be a part of the effort.

Cliff Wiener, president of the Property Owners Association and chairman of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors, has fought for years to reunite and relaunch the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group, which in its heyday enjoyed representation from throughout The Villages. However, red hot issues, including striping, sidelined the group for years at a time.

The discussion group is set to reconvene at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Savannah Center.

This past week, the Amenity Authority Committee and CDDs 1, 2, 4 and 12 reaffirmed their intention to be part of the group. Last week, CDD 5 also passed a resolution to join the group. CDD 7 will meet in the coming week.

While many CDD boards have signed on, others have not. CDDs 3, 11 and 13 have chosen not to be a part of the revamped effort.

CDDs 6, 8, 9 and 10 have canceled their December meetings due to the holidays, thus their decisions are in limbo.

CDD 1 Board Chairman Rocky Hyder said there is much to be gained through a Villages-wide discussion about issues concerning the multi-modal paths, which a large percentage of residents use on a daily basis.

“This discussion is beneficial to the residents of CDD 1 as well as the rest of the community. It’s advantageous for all our residents,” Hyder said.

He added that he is particularly concerned about Morse South Gate, where golf cart drivers must journey across traffic roaring through the gate before reaching the safety of the multi-modal path.

Are you in favor of the relaunching of the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com