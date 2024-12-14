Officials question definition of an ‘amenity’ in The Villages

Officials are questioning the definition of an “amenity” in The Villages.

Case in point – the newly redecorated bridge spanning U.S. Hwy. 27/441, connecting the Historic Side of The Villages to Spanish Springs.

The bridge features attractive new lighting and lettering welcoming people to The Villages.

The electricity and light bulbs illuminating the sign on the bridge are being paid for by the Amenity Authority Committee, which is funded with amenity money paid by residents living north of County Road 466.

Is it advertising? Is it an amenity? Is it infrastructure?

“All of a sudden a sign over 441 is an ‘amenity’ that we have to maintain,” said AAC member Jim Vaccaro.

So what is an amenity?

“It’s about the broadest term I have ever seen in my life,” Vaccaro said.

For months, Vaccaro’s hot button has been a plan for a $1.5 million maintenance building to store a contractor’s equipment at the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course. He said the plan for the facility turned into “Mecca” and he has repeatedly questioned why amenity money should be used for a building for storage of a contractor’s mowing equipment.

“We are trying to control the growth of our amenity fees. Yet, people come to our board wanting something for $1 million and we spend $1 million like it is nothing,” Vaccaro said.

Community Development District 1 Supervisor Patsy Oburn is asking fresh questions about an AAC proposal to build a fence for residents on the Historic Side, who want to be shielded from outside growth, including traffic and apartment buildings. She said she fears using amenity money to build a privacy fence could be setting a costly precedent.

“Is the AAC Board clear on the definitions of amenities and Infrastructure? Does the AAC have a detailed list of amenities for which it is responsible?” she asked.

Meanwhile, members of the Project Wide Advisory Committee are wrestling with their own high-profile amenity question.

They have been asked to sign off on a more than $3 million renovation of the dock at Lake Sumter Landing. Earlier this year, PWAC members breathed a sigh of relief when they learned the project was considered an “amenity” to be paid for with amenity money rather than “infrastructure,” which would have tapped PWAC money raised through maintenance assessments paid by homeowners living south of County Road 466. That distinction has been lost on residents who, instead, are questioning why residents would be paying for the dock renovation, rather than the Developer, who has long used the beautiful waterfront venue to promote the lifestyle and boost businesses.

