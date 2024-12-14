Safety concerns prompt change at busy intersection in The Villages

Message boards will be going up in January to alert drivers to a change at a busy intersection in The Villages.

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners commissioned a study which recommended the conversion of the intersection at County Road 103 and Woodridge Drive from a two-way stop control to a multi-way (four-way) stop. The study was conducted by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. The evaluation, which focused on improving traffic safety and flow, identified the need for this change based on the current traffic conditions and accident history.

The intersection is located near Buffalo Ridge Plaza, where more commercial development is planned.

“After careful analysis by our engineering team and consultant, this change will create a safer environment for all road users in the area,” said Matthew Tadlock, assistant public works director of planning and design.

Message boards will be posted in the area beginning in January to advise drivers of the upcoming changes. The change will be effective Jan. 10.