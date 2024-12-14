69.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 14, 2024
type here...

Safety concerns prompt change at busy intersection in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

Message boards will be going up in January to alert drivers to a change at a busy intersection in The Villages.

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners commissioned a study which recommended the conversion of the intersection at County Road 103 and Woodridge Drive from a two-way stop control to a multi-way (four-way) stop. The study was conducted by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. The evaluation, which focused on improving traffic safety and flow, identified the need for this change based on the current traffic conditions and accident history.

The intersection is located near Buffalo Ridge Plaza, where more commercial development is planned.

“After careful analysis by our engineering team and consultant, this change will create a safer environment for all road users in the area,” said Matthew Tadlock, assistant public works director of planning and design.

Message boards will be posted in the area beginning in January to advise drivers of the upcoming changes. The change will be effective Jan. 10.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need to keep the integrity of the carpeted floors at Savannah Center

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident shares her thoughts on the carpet at Savannah Center.

Would Ronald Reagan approve of Donald Trump?

Would Ronald Reagan approve of Donald Trump? It is a topic raised in this Letter to the Editor.

Price for new flooring at Savannah Center seems high

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he believes the price for new flooring at Savannah Center seems high.

You cannot dance on carpet

A Village of Alhambra resident offers her opinion in the carpet controversy at Savannah Center. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Freedom of speech makes America great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident reminds her fellow citizens that Freedom of speech makes America great.

Photos