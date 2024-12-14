Tammy Jo Davis

Tammy Jo Davis, 58, passed away in Lecanto, Florida on December 9, 2024. She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on January 31, 1966 to Thomas and Joanne.

Tammy attended Cross Connection Church in Bushnell, Florida. She worked the voting polls in Lake Panasoffkee. Tammy enjoyed cooking, baking, going to the park, shopping, and being with family. Tammy was a lover of everyone, she loved Dunkin Donuts and was very passionate about animals.

She is survived by her son: Mitchell Fields (Katelyn) of Glasgow, Kentucky; Daughters: Michelle Fields (William) of Newport, Tennessee, Latasha Alonso (Jose) of Lake Panasoffkee, and Giovanna Davis of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida; Brothers: Thomas Wayne Jaggers of Hiseville, Kentucky, Buck Jaggers of Greensburg, Kentucky; Sisters: Janice Johnson of Horse Cave, Kentucky, Judy Hawkins (Dale) of Glasgow, Kentucky, Donna Frey (Shawn) of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Linda Jaggers (Eddie) of Cave City, Kentucky. 12 grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren.