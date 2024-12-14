72.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Teen charged with using gun to threaten his romantic rival

By Staff Report
Comments

A teenager has been charged with using a gun to threaten his romantic rival at a local gym.

Zachary Stephen Egner, 18, of Wildwood, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The warrant was issued after Egner allegedly threatened a fellow teen on Dec. 5 at Infinity Fitness on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. When the other teen arrived in the parking lot, he heard Egner calling him, beckoning him toward his vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The two teens began to argue about “an ongoing issue” over “both of them possibly having relations with the other’s ex-girlfriend,” according to the affidavit.

Zachary Stephen Egner
Egner turned on the interior light of his vehicle to search for a lighter, revealing that he had “a small, tan in color semi-automatic handgun” on his right leg.

“You wouldn’t shoot me?” the otherteen asked.

Egner responded with profanity, lifted up the gun and pointed it at the other teen.

“Who says I won’t?” Egner asked.

The manager of the gym stepped into the parking lot and ordered both teens to leave.

The other teen told his grandmother what had happened and the grandmother contacted police.

Egner had been arrested in November on a charge of reckless driving after leading law enforcement on a chase in Leesburg. He was free on bond at the time of the gun incident.

Following his arrest on the warrant, a judge revoked Egner’s bond in the reckless driving case. He was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

