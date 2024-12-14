Would Ronald Reagan approve of Donald Trump?

To the Editor:

I just watched the new movie on the life of Ronald Reagan. His presidency and his life. Like every president and every human he was far from perfect. I must admit I did not agree with him on a lot of domestic policies. But when he won a second term I did not mind. He was like Ford, Bush Sr., Dole, and especially McCain (my all-time favorite Republican) and Romney. You may ask, why then, your hatred for Trump? All the Republican men I just mentioned were all decent human beings. I would be willing to bet all of them would be out against Trump. Why? Because each of them was a good citizen of this country. Actually McCain told you about Trump. Their Republican Party is dead. Why? Because you cowards won’t stand up to the traitor snake.

Ed McGinty

Village of Hadley