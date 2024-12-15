Barbara Jean Gioiosa

Barbara Jean Mackay Cleveland Gioiosa was born in Somerville Massachusetts on May 16th, 1938 and passed away on December 2nd, 2024.

Barbara attended Somerville Mass High School and graduated in 1957. She married her first husband Paul J Cleveland in April of 1959. In 1981 she married her current husband Edward R. Gioiosa.

She enjoyed line dancing, playing cards, going to concerts and shows, boating, golf cart rides, throwing parties, shopping and touching every single thing, cruising, the beach, and Glamping at Ossipee Lake. She was a member of Girls on the Go, and MahJongg.

Barbara is survived by her Husband Edward Gioiosa, daughter Fay (Ken) Clapper, son Shawn Cleveland, niece Jean (Ron) Spence, six Grandchildren and twelve Great Grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son Paul Cleveland, Sister Ruth Rogers, Brother George Mackay, and Sister Farolyn Richards.

In lieu of flowers you can donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.