Sunday, December 15, 2024
Developer shouldn’t be allowed to use our amenity money for his business interests

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I believe amenities are those that only Villagers can use and enjoy. If it is open to the public, not so. The signage on the bridge is marketing, not amenities. The maintenance building should be the burden of the contractor, if they want their equipment safe guarded. Who paid for all the other maintenance buildings? The waterfront, some is amenities, like the dragon boat dock. The boat rides building not, the public walk way not. These things are for attracting business to the square, thus it is marketing. The amenities should hold and not say yes. The private fences are part of infrastructure, the residents it affects should pay for those things, it is not an amenity.
The Developer sees a nice budget in amenities and wants to use it. Just say “no.”

Judi Myers
Village of Sabal Chase

