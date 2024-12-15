74.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 15, 2024
type here...

Golf cart parked in twice in single hour by two different cars

By Staff Report
Comments

A golf cart was parked in twice in a single hour by two different cars in The Villages.

1

2

A member of the Parking Patrol documented the double trouble in the parking lot at Mulberry Grove Plaza.

Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Developer shouldn’t be allowed to use our amenity money for his business interests

A Villager blieves the Developer is looking at the big pot of residents’ amenity money and wants to use it for things to benefit his business interests. She says it’s time for officials to just say “no.”

We need to keep the integrity of the carpeted floors at Savannah Center

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident shares her thoughts on the carpet at Savannah Center.

Would Ronald Reagan approve of Donald Trump?

Would Ronald Reagan approve of Donald Trump? It is a topic raised in this Letter to the Editor.

Price for new flooring at Savannah Center seems high

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he believes the price for new flooring at Savannah Center seems high.

You cannot dance on carpet

A Village of Alhambra resident offers her opinion in the carpet controversy at Savannah Center. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos