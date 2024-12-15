74.7 F
Jury returns verdict on sex offender who had been living at Lakeside Landings

By Staff Report
Alexander Honnor
Alexander Honnor

A jury has returned a verdict with regard to a sex offender who had been living at Lakeside Landings.

Alexander Lewis Honnor, 53, was found guilty this past week by a Sumter County jury on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration laws. After the verdict was announced, Honnor was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center as he awaits sentencing.

Honnor was living in the development in Oxford, which is located next door to the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores, when he was arrested in April.

Honnor was convicted in Georgia in 2023 of attempting to commit child exploitation. He was convicted that same year of possession of an image depicting sexual performance by a child.

