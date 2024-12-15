Officials who ignore multi-modal path problems aren’t part of the solution

An important Villages-wide discussion is set next month on issues regarding the multi-modal paths here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Considering the fact that virtually all residents use the paths to travel by golf cart, walk, jog or bicycle, one would think safety on those paths would be a high-priority topic.

However, not all community development districts in The Villages will be represented at the meeting of the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group set for 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Savannah Center.

It’s a shame.

The paths are privately owned, therefore law enforcement has limited jurisdiction to enforce what otherwise would be considered normal traffic rules. Most residents don’t understand that a lot of authority is left up to the District government in The Villages.

While, many officials recognize that fact and are eager to be part of the discussion, others have thrown up their hands and don’t want to be involved.

The first step in any situation, is meaningful dialogue. Community Development District 4 Board Chairman and Property Owners Association President Cliff Wiener clearly recognizes that and has literally fought for years to try keep the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group moving forward.

Usage of the paths is increasing every day. The challenges are not going away.

Dialogue is the first step in improving safety on the paths. Everyone should be part of that discussion.