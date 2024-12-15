Rosemary Virginia Lancaster

Rosemary Virginia Lancaster passed away peacefully in her family home on Tuesday 10th of December in Lady Lake, Florida. Virginia was born on February 2nd 1943 to her mother Rosemary Louise Ward and her father John Halford Barritt, the 2nd of three children.

She was a 1961 Graduate of Clifton High School in Illinois progressing to become a dental technician ultimately, a loving mother.

Virginia was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others and she incorporated that into her motherhood. As a mother she was generous, loving and kind. Always finding the brighter side of any situation. She was an amazing teacher, mentor and confidant.

Friendship was a large part of her life as well. She could be found playing mahjong, hosting a pool party, playing the clarinet in a local orchestra or simply enjoying a fishing trip. She enjoyed doing what she could to keep everyone smiling. She preferred to surround herself with family and friends, where she felt most comfortable and loved. Later on in life she personally cared for both of her parents and loved them with all her heart until their passing, a testament to her family values. “Ginny” will always be loved and greatly missed.

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me.” – Psalm 23:4

Virginia is survived by her three sons Derek, Aaron and Richard as well as her grandchildren Cameron, Virginia, Emily and Callum.