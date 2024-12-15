75.3 F
Search warrant leads to arrest of suspect with child porn videos

By Staff Report
A search warrant has led to the arrest of a Summerfield man with child pornography videos.

Christian Carl Johnson, 61, was arrested this past week on three counts of possession of child pornography.

Christian Carl Johnson
A cyber tip was received in August through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that Johnson might be in possession of child pornography. The tip led to Johnson’s AOL account, IP address and drop box.

The search warrant resulted in the discovery of videos depicting a prepubescent female engaged in sexual activity.

He has been booked at the Marion County Jail where he was being held without bond.

Photos