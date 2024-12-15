75.3 F
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Softball team from The Villages brings home state championship title

By Staff Report
Comments

One of The Villages traveling softball teams, Frankie Brin Red, headed for Lakeland earlier this month and won their bracket and then played on to win the state championship in the Florida Half Century league age 70+.

They went 5-0 to win the tournament, beating teams from five different counties around Florida. The team beat Teams Trademark Restoration, our sister team Frankie Brin Gray, Cardiac Kids, Dirty Sports to win their bracket and then beat the Kissimmee Bandits to win the state championship.

They outscored their opponents 91 to 39 in the five games played.

The team batting average for the tournament was .813, which is phenomenal for a softball tournament.

Standouts for the tournament at the plate were Will Blanchard who hit 1.000 for the weekend, Randy Murgittroyd hitting .933, Dave McDermott hitting .875.

