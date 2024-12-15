Villager who hit fire hydrant with golf cart lands back behind bars

A Villager who hit a fire hydrant with his golf cart has landed back behind bars.

Mark Anthony Fusco, 59, of the Village of Summerhill, was booked this past week at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation.

In January he was sentenced to 15 days in jail after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. He was also placed on probation.

He was found on the night of April 23, 2023, sitting in a lawn chair in the driveway of a home on Caribe Drive in the Village of Santiago near his blue 2006 Yamaha golf cart which had apparently struck a fire hydrant before winding up in the flower bed, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The New Jersey native said he was heading home from Glenview Country Club when he got lost. It appeared Fusco, who was arrested in a 2018 golf cart drunk driving incident, had been drinking.

Fusco struggled through field sobriety exercises and blamed his poor performance on “an injury in the First Gulf War,” the report said. He provided breath samples that registered .204 and .202 blood alcohol content.

In addition to the 2018 driving under the influence conviction in The Villages, Fusco had previously been convicted of drunk driving charges in 2008 and 2014 in New Jersey.