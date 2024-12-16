69.5 F
Monday, December 16, 2024
DUI suspect arrested after 911 caller reports reckless driving

By Staff Report
A deputy investigating a reckless driving report found a drunk driving suspect passed out in his pickup truck.

A motorist called 911 late Saturday night to report a white Toyota truck which was “all over the road” and almost struck a mailbox, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

William Brody Hatcher

A deputy found the truck with 38-year-old William Brody Hatcher of Belleview passed out behind the wheel. The truck, which was parked in the left turn, was in “Drive” with the engine running. The deputy turned off the engine and shook Hatcher in an attempt to rouse him. His face was red and flushed and he smelled of alcohol.

The deputy asked Hatcher if he had been drinking.

“A little bit,” Hatcher replied.

He refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and he would not provide a breath sample.

A tumbler containing a mixed alcoholic drink was found in the truck’s cup holder. An open bottle of Crown Royal Whiskey was found in the truck. It was about three-quarters empty, the report said.

Hatcher was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.

