Monday, December 16, 2024
Residents should demand safety improvements on multi-modal paths

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I am in favor of relaunching the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group. A Village-wide approach to good safety marking on all the Multi-Modal Paths (MMPs) is needed. Particularly at night, a golf cart driver should not see a degradation in the safety markings because they crossed a CDD boundary.
For one example, an area south of Highway 44 has inferior markings on the MMP, and there is a steep downward slope to a retention pond. These poor MMP markings will eventually result in a bad night-time accident and a potential lawsuit against the board of supervisors of that particular CDD.
Residents should identify specific MMP safety problem areas and write letters to the Villages-News.com and the responsible CDD board on that MMP. This would be similar to the Bad Parking articles in the Villages-News.com.

John Kastura
Village of Belvedere

 

