Righteous people will be gratified to finally see justice prevail

To the Editor:

You have all heard the expression, “What goes around, comes around.” We all know it means that the bad things we do eventually come around and negatively impact us. When I facilitate tennis drills, some players will “nail” their fellow players on a drill where the idea is to hit the ball gently and keep it going. I tell them, “What goes around, comes around.”

This concept is summarized nicely in Galatians 6:7. It states, “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.” Apparently, the Democrats believe God has given them a special dispensation to their current administration. They have been bad, bad boys (and girls) for a long, long time! Everything they do and have done is designed to punish Trump and their political opposition in every way possible; legal and illegal, criminal and civil and physical and mental! Our Constitution, the law and what is good for Americans mean nothing to elected Democrats, the “Deep State” agencies with three letter acronyms, non-government agencies including the media and large corporations like Facebook and Blackrock.

In some cases, even RINO Republican turncoats like Mitch McConnell do what they can to undermine the incoming Trump administration. McConnell just got John Thune elected as Senate Majority leader before Trump’s new Congress could choose a senator more to their liking.

The offenses are too numerous to list and go back at least eight years. Now that the evil things they have been bringing around are about to come around against them with the new Trump administration. Biden is pardoning all the evil actors including his own son, so what goes around doesn’t come around to them. They are accusing Trump of planning exactly the same thing (retribution) that they have been doing for many years, even before he takes office.

When Trump eliminates most of the corruption from the executive branch and all the corrupt agencies, the corrupt leaders and administrators will be punished. Those that escape justice from being unjustly pardoned will face God’s wrath. Hebrews 10:30 states, “30 For we know Him who said, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord.”

All the righteous people will be gratified to finally see justice prevail. However, all of you that identify and rejoice with injustice will be angry with evil being exposed and justice prevailing. The bible says that you desire to suppress the truth. Romans 1:18 states, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth in unrighteousness.”

Bill Nitardy

Village of Sunset Pointe