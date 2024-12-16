To the Editor:

I always thought amenities were for the community. These amenity fees were supposed to be to keep up the appearance of the community.

We pay taxes to the county and what do we get? I always thought infrastructure ways the responsibility of the county. Bridges? I thought was the county’s responsibility like it is for walking bridges that go over roads. If we must pay for everything ourselves then we should not have to pay taxes to any county. I understand we have fire department, a little police, a library, and a small school. We also pay a bond on our homes, that is for infrastructure. So what does the county do for us? Just for thought!

Frank Ancona

Village of Osceola Hills