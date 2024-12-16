72.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 16, 2024
type here...

So what does the county do for us?

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I always thought amenities were for the community. These amenity fees were supposed to be to keep up the appearance of the community.
We pay taxes to the county and what do we get? I always thought infrastructure ways the responsibility of the county. Bridges? I thought was the county’s responsibility like it is for walking bridges that go over roads. If we must pay for everything ourselves then we should not have to pay taxes to any county. I understand we have fire department, a little police, a library, and a small school. We also pay a bond on our homes, that is for infrastructure. So what does the county do for us? Just for thought!

Frank Ancona
Village of Osceola Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents should demand safety improvements on multi-modal paths

A Village of Belvedere resident contends Villagers should details their concerns about safety on the multi-modal paths. Read his Letter to the Editor.

More reflectors are needed to improve safety for golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine says more reflectors are needed to improve safety for golf carts.

Is America turning a blind eye to Israel’s genocide?

A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if the U.S. is turning a blind eye to Israel’s genocide.

Developer shouldn’t use our amenity money for his business interests

A Villager blieves the Developer is looking at the big pot of residents’ amenity money and wants to use it for things to benefit his business interests. She says it’s time for officials to just say “no.”

We need to keep the integrity of the carpeted floors at Savannah Center

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident shares her thoughts on the carpet at Savannah Center.

Photos