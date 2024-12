Check out this “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” in the Village of Newell.

You can listen to the music by tuning to 97.7 FM or pressing the foot pedal at the end of the driveway at 6877 Mickylee Run. The current playlist has 17 Christmas songs. The animated show runs from 5:30 – 9 p.m. followed by a static display until 10 p.m.

Share a photo of your holiday lights at news@villages-news.com