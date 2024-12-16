69.5 F
The Villages
Monday, December 16, 2024
Villager jailed after making good on threat of unwanted visit

By Staff Report
Lynette Kline

A Village of St. James woman was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to a home in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Lynette Kline, 52, who lives in the Fairwinds Villas in the Village of St. James, began making suspicious calls to a homeowner at an undisclosed location on Saturday night, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy made contact with Kline, who said she was going to drive her silver 2015 GMC Terrain to that home. The deputy made it clear to Kline that she was not welcome at the residence.

Despite the deputy’s warning, she drove to the home, prompting the homeowner to call 911. Deputies arrived and found Kline’s vehicle backed into the driveway of the home. She disregard commands from the deputies and proceeded to the residence.

Deputies attempted to take her into custody, but she pulled away and would not cooperate.

She was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

