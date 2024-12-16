Villagers’ son with multiple DUIs arrested after 911 call

The son of a couple in The Villages was arrested after a 911 caller reported seeing an intoxicated driver at a Walmart gas station.

Tyler Gentry McKee, 34, who lives with his parents in the Village of Chitty Chatty, appeared to be under the influence when he was spotted early Sunday morning at the Walmart gas station at Sarasota Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy found McKee in the driver’s seat of a Ford F-250 truck, which was parked with the engine running. When McKee stepped out of the truck at the deputy’s request, he “was unable to maintain his balance and stumbled to the rear of the truck,” the report said. McKee was “unable to form a grammatical sentence.” McKee offered to park his truck and have someone come and retrieve it later. McKee also argued that his truck was parked and not in operation when he was approached by the deputy.

McKee refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed four previous drunk driving convictions in Kansas. The arrest report noted that McKee is currently on felony probation.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.